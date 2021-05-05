NTA AIAPGET 2021 exam deferred for 3 months, check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL AIAPGET was earlier scheduled on June 7

NTA AIAPGET exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET 2021) exam for three months. NTA in its notification released on May 5 mentioned, "in view of a steep upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country, it has been decided to postpone the AIAPGET – 2021 for a minimum of three months. The revised date for the exam will be announced later on."

The AIAPGET was scheduled to be held on June 7. The dates for online application process will be announced at a later stage.

The exam will be held for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses for the academic session 2021-22. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website- nta.ac.in for updates.

