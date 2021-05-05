NTA NCHM JEE 2021 exam postponed, application deadline extended

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL NCHM JEE 2021 was scheduled on June 12

NTA NCHM JEE 2021 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4 announced to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 12.

The application process for the NCHM JEE has also been extended. “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on June 12, 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam till 5:00 pm on May 31,” reads NTA notification.

The application correction window will remain from from June 2 to 8. Candidates can make corrections in the application process, if any, through the website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The revised exam schedule will be announced soon, the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites- nchmjee.nta.nic.in for updates, as per the official notification.

