NIT Srinagar students to get direct admission into PhD in IIT Delhi

Students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar will get direct admission to PhD programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, according to an MoU signed on Friday. The MoU was signed by V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Rakesh Sehgal, Director, NIT Srinagar.

As per the agreement, NIT students with a CGPA of 8.00 at the end of their 6th semester (three years), will be eligible to apply for a project in summer or winter and complete their fourth year (7th and 8th semesters) at IIT Delhi. After that they will be considered for an early admission to the IIT Delhi PhD programs.

"The requirement of GATE is waived off since the students will enter IIT Delhi with a minimum CGPA of 8.00. This scheme will also help NITS students to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship for PhD at IIT Delhi," an official statement said.

"During the stay of NITS students in IIT Delhi as visiting students, they would not be charged any academic fees, since they will be paying the same to their parent institution. The students will also be provided on/off-campus hostel accommodation on paid basis during their one-year stay," it added.

The MoU will also provide an opportunity to the faculty of NITS under which they may apply for suitable postdoc positions or any other opportunities available at IIT Delhi.

