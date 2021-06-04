NIOS Class 12 exam cancelled, students can appear later

NIOS Class 12 exam cancelled

NIOS Class 12 exam 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has canceled the class 12 exam citing Covid-19 pandemic situations. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in June.

Meanwhile, the students who want to appear in the exam will be provided with an option to take it later when the situation allows. The marks obtained by the student in such examination shall however be taken as final for those opting to appear in the said examination.

The evaluation criteria is under discussion and will be announced soon. Last year too, the National Institute of Open Schooling had canceled NIOS Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams which were scheduled to begin July 17 onward. The results were declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by the competent committee of the NIOS.

