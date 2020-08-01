Image Source : NIFT NIFT students demand 50 per cent relaxation in fee amid coronavirus pandemic

Students of the National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) are demanding a relaxation in their fee this semester in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Design and Fashion school had issued a notification on July 28, regarding the fee structure for this semester. Talking to India TV Digital, some students said they don't want to pay charges for the library, mess, Alumni funds and medical claims as they are not using these services.

NIFT has a total of 11,514 students – spread across 16 campuses across India including in Kolkata, Mumbai, Shillong, Gandhi Nagar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Kannaur, Patna, Raebareli and Srinagar.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS NIFT issued fee structure for this semester

"We haven't used the libraries, mess, and other services since last semester. Instead of reducing some fees, they are asking for full payment. On our campus, our mess was terminated because of some complaints soon after this pandemic started. Still, they are asking for mess charges," a student from NIFT Gandhinagar said.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS NIFT issued fee structure for this semester

Meanwhile, several students also told indiatvnews.com that their online classes have not been fruitful.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS NIFT issued fee structure for this semester

"Our college is a design school. Our subjects cannot be taught online. Now, they have sent this fee structure for this semester. The college is not communicating with us satisfactorily. And if we seek help on social media they just send us rules and regulation and threaten us with disciplinary actions," said another student.

According to the students, NIFT has introduced a social media policy that limits the students from posting anything against the institution.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Excerpts from the social media policy issued by NIFT

"Many students' parents have lost their jobs and paying full fees for just online classes which are not even useful to us doesn't seem fair. We are ready to pay 50 per cent fees. We have also mailed our queries but no response from the administration yet," a NIFT Mumbai student said.

Concerns raised by the students of NIFT are:

No reduction in fees. The fees for NRI students has been increased by almost Rs. 1 Lakh Since the beginning of the lockdown, students residing in the hostel haven't used the facilities provided Classes are being conducted online and we are not using any college resources. We are not even being provided with free Adobe or other software that we use for our work, or online classes. We are being told to 'manage' We are compromising a lot as the classes are now online. We don't have the required facilities as per the course and it will be unfair for our parents to pay the wholesome amount. There is no proper zoom subscription for teachers and we are using the free version and reconnecting after every 40 minutes and wasting time. Parents of most of the students have lost their jobs or have suffered major pay cuts.

What are the NIFT students demanding?

50 per cent reduction in the announced fee structure. 50 per cent reduction in hostel fees.

Indiatvnews.com tried to contact the campus directors of NIFT but haven't received any response so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage