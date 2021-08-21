NEST 2021: Answer key released, check all important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEST 2021 Answer Key has been released.

National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021 Answer Key has been released. The NEST 2021 Provisional Answer Key has been sent to candidates to their respective mail ids. NEST 2021 Exam was conducted on August 14. The last date to raise objections is August 23.

NEST 2021 result has been scheduled to be out on September 1. The NEST exam 2021 is being conducted for admission of candidates to 5 years integrated MSc courses at the National Institute of Science Education and Research, NISER, Bhubaneswar, and University of Mumbai-Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, UM–DAE CEB, Mumbai.

According to the official notice released for raising queries about NEST Answer Keys and Answer Scripts on nestexam.in, candidates who appeared for NEST 2021 Exam have received links to their answer sheets. Further, the correct answers for the questions are marked with a green tick.

NEST 2021 Answer Key: Mail id

NEST 2021 Answer Key: How to raise objection

Candidates should also mark 'nest-exam@niser.ac.in' when sending their queries to the respective mail ids.

Candidates should use this subject line while raising their query via mail-Subject section: Question ID, Participant ID.

Objections that are not raised according to the instructions given will be rejected. Thus, candidates should maintain the particular format as mentioned while raising any query.

Once, the objections are received, they will be addressed by the question paper committee.

If there is any change, it will be announced to all the candidates.

NEST 2021 Result will be declared based on the final Answer Key that will be released after August 23.

Merit list of candidates will base on the best three-section marks obtained by the candidates will be considered.

