PM Modi to address event on July 29 to mark one year of National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event to mark one year of the National Educational Policy (NEP) on Thursday, July 29.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also speak at the occasion, which will be held via video conferencing.

Pradhan, who recently took over the reins from Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has been calling for fast-tracking the implementation of NEP. The July 29 event is expected to be on the same lines.

"The implementation, progress made so far and an overview of the future roadmap of the National Education Policy will be talked about at the upcoming event," sources said.

Approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

