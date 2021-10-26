NTA NEET UG 2021 second phase application process, correction window closes today; important details

Follow us on NEET UG 2021 application process will be closed on October 26

NEET UG 2021: The application process for filling the second set of information and correction in the particulars for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be closed on Tuesday (October 26). Candidates can fill the second set of information, and make corrections of particulars on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes in gender, e-mail address, nationality, category, sub-category, and other relevant fields. “The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” NTA official notification mentioned. The candidates who are facing difficulties in making corrections of the online application can mail at neet@nta.ac.in or contact- 011-40759000.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) result is likely to be released this month. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has moved Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order halting the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses.

The Bombay High Court had directed the NTA to conduct NEET afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam. For updates on NTA NEET 2021, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

READ MORE | NTA moves Supreme Court against Bombay High Court order halting NEET-UG results

ALSO READ | NEET UG Result 2021: Check date, time, how to download here

Latest Education News