NEET-UG 2021: Application process starts today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET 2021 application process commences today at 5 pm

NEET 2021 application process: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)-2021 exam will begin from Tuesday (July 13). Candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. The registration process will open at 5 pm today.

NEET (UG) will be held on September 12 this year. The medical entrance was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1.

Announcing the medical entrance date, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the number of exam cities has been increased to 198 in order to ensure Covid-19 social distancing norms. "The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," the minister tweeted.

Candidates will be provided with face mask at every centre. "Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.

Candidates need to pass class 12 with a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology and English. Also, the candidates need to attain a minimum 17 years of age to apply for the medical entrance exam.

At the time of applying online, the candidates need to submit scanned copies of class 10, 12 marksheets, passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, left thumb impression.

NEET is being conducted in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country. Last year, the medical entrance was held on September 13.

READ MORE | NEET to be held on September 12, Dharmendra Pradhan announces

READ MORE: JEE Main Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

Latest Education News