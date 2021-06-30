Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea against 'delay' in Counselling date on July 2

The Supreme Court will hear on July 2 a plea challenging the "delay" in the announcement of counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021. The matter will come up before a two-judge bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and MR Shah on Friday.

The petition was filed by NEET-MDS aspirants who hold a BDS degree, challenging the "unjust" and "infinite" delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling date.

The petition reflects the names of 10,000 signatories of an online petition aggrieved with the same cause.

NEET-MDS 2021 was conducted on December 16, 2020 while the result was declared on December 31, 2020. However, there is no further update regarding the counselling, the petitioners stated.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, who is representing the petitioners, stressed that no update on the counselling even after six months of the conduction of exams was "arbitrary" and "unjust".

"This is a genuine concern. No update on counselling even after six months of the conduct of exam is manifestly arbitrary and unjust. The aspirants cannot be left in limbo. A methodology needs to be devised for their counselling to be conducted on an urgent basis," Dubey told India TV.

The petition has sought directions to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for release of the counselling date at the earliest, but in any event, "not later than three weeks". It also urged the court to direct MCC to conduct a separate counselling for NEET-MDS 2021 and not wait for the commencement of NEET-MDS 2021 counselling until the counselling for NEET-PG commences.

