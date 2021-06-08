NEET 2021: Preparation tips for biology

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Here are subject-wise preparation tips for biology

NEET 2021: Biology is the study of living things and their vital processes. It is important because it helps us understand how living things work and how they function and interact on multiple levels.

Biology is subdivided into separate branches for the convenience of study, though all the subdivisions are interrelated by basic principles. The subdivisions are-

1. Botany (the study of plants)

2. Zoology (the study of animals)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts India’s single largest medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- (NEET) once every year. And in NEET-2021, Biology is the single subject that comprises the maximum number of questions. Don’t panic because here’s a list of Biology tips to help you boost up the preparation level.

The subject-wise preparation tips for NEET 2021 given below comprise the chapter-wise weightage for most important chapters, important topics, and why to study them.

Biology | Botany

Genetics and Evolution — Weightage = 21%

The very necessity of studying this part is because of the weightage that this unit carries.

It includes important topics like Mendel’s experiments, Mendel’s life history, Mendel’s laws of inheritance, deviations from Mendelism, Mendelian disorders, DNA packing, Genetic code, and Genetic material.

Study concepts like the Dihybrid cross, linkage, Codominance, Genetic disorders, Darwinism, and natural selection in depth.

Ecology and Environment — Weightage = 19%

Since Ecology and Environment is second highest in terms of weightage, a thorough understanding of the following topics is essential -

Biodiversity, biosphere reserves (national parks and wildlife sanctuaries), ecosystem, population growth factors and models, stratification, and environmental issues.

Because the Biology NEET part is the most important section in the paper, focus more on these concepts as well.

Plant Physiology — Weightage = 17%

A few important topics that fall under this category are:

Transport in plants, mineral nutrition in plants, photosynthesis, and respiration in plants, the different cycles — Calvin cycle, C4 pathway, photorespiration, Glycolysis, Krebs’ cycle, plant growth and development, phytohormones.

This segment deals with the very core of botany — the physiological processes occurring in plants, so it is important from the learning perspective. Secondly, the weightage given to the segment is not something one can ignore, so that makes this unit very vital.

Cell Structure & Function — Weightage = 15%

Some important topics that you should cover are:

Definition of the cell, types of cell — prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, detailed structure of the prokaryotic cell, eukaryotic cells (plant cell and animal cell) structure and function, different organelles of these cells, cell cycle and cell division process — mitosis and meiosis. A cell is the most fundamental unit of life and so its study is very intriguing. 5. Sexual

Reproduction in Flowering Plants — Weightage = 8.5%

This segment deals with the important process of reproduction in plants. As plants are the ultimate providers of food to all organisms, their continuity on the earth is of utmost importance. So, this makes the unit worth studying. Also, the weightage of the unit in the exam cannot be neglected.

Important topics include the structure of flowers, gametogenesis — microsporogenesis, megasporogenesis, pollination, outbreeding devices, fertilisation, embryo development, and formation of the endosperm.

Biology | Zoology

Human Physiology — Weightage = 28%

The study of the function of the human body is known as Human Physiology and it’s natural to find the topic intriguing.

As it holds maximum weightage, make sure you study the human digestive system, respiratory system, structure of human heart, double circulation, transport of gases, excretion process, the structure of the brain, reflex action, sense organs — eye and ear — structure and function, endocrine system, endocrine glands — their structure and functions; disorders associated with all the mentioned systems.

Biology and Human Welfare — Weightage = 19%

The topics are of general interest and make us aware of how biology can be used for the welfare of mankind. Important topics to be studied are:

Health, common diseases, AIDS — causative agent, symptoms, treatment, cancer — its causes and treatment, immunity, types of immunity, antibodies, antigen-antibody reaction, allergies, autoimmunity, drug, and alcohol abuse.

Reproduction — Weightage = 14%

Reproduction is an interesting topic as it involves the processes right from conception to the birth of human beings.

Make sure you cover these topics: Reproductive systems — male and female, gametogenesis — formation of sperms and egg, hormonal control of gametogenesis, the structure of a sperm and an egg, lactation, menstrual cycle; various methods of contraception, causes, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases.

Biotechnology — Weightage = 12%

Biotechnology is the application branch of biology, so it is interesting and informative. The technological aspect of Biology is catered to through biotechnological tools.

Important concepts are recombinant DNA, endonucleases, gene amplification using PCR, Gel electrophoresis, cloning vectors, gene therapy, molecular diagnosis, transgenic plants, and animals.

Biomolecules — Weightage = 9%

Understanding the highly essential molecules that make up the body is vital for the body’s functioning and an important topic for the NEET’s prep.

Remember to make proper notes on Biomolecules — carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, enzymes, their classification, bonds required for their formation, and structure; enzyme characteristics, activation energy, and factors affecting enzyme action.

- Inputs by Shivam Solanki, Senior Academic Program Manager, Toppr.com

