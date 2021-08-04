NCHM JEE admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NCHM JEE exam will be held on August 10

NCHM JEE admit card 2021: The admit card for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2021 has been released. Candidates enrolled for the exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE exam will be held on August 10 in online mode.

NCHM JEE admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on the link for 'download admit card’

Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will be displayed on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The successful candidates can take admission to the B.Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) courses offered by their respective institutions. For details on NCHM JEE exam, please visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

