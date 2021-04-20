NATA result 2021 to be announced today, here's how to check

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL NATA result 2021 will be available at nata.in

NATA result 2021: The result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) will be released on Tuesday, April 20. The candidates who appeared for phase 1 will get their results through the website- nata.in. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on April 14.

The first test was conducted on April 10. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- nata.in using their email ID and password. The score will be valid for admission to the academic session 2021-22.

NATA result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for phase 1

Step 3: Enter email ID and password

Step 4: Phase 1 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The application process for the second test will be closed on May 30, the exam will be conducted on June 12. Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs have to qualify for NATA 2021 or JEE Main 2021.

Established under the Architects Acts, 1972, the Council of Architecture (CoA) monitored the institutions for providing recognised architectural qualifications to the candidates.

