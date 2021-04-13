NATA result 2021 to be announced tomorrow; direct link, websites to check

Image Source : INDIA TV NATA result 2021 will be available at nata.in

NATA result 2021: The result of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) will be released on Wednesday, April 14. The candidates who appeared for phase 1 will get their result through the website- nata.in.

The first test was conducted on April 10. The candidates can access their result by visiting the official website. Candidates will have to login using their email ID and password. The score will be valid for admission to the academic session 2021-22.

NATA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for phase 1

Step 3: Enter email ID and password

Step 4: Phase 1 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The secon test is scheduled to be held on June 12. Interested candidates can apply till May 30. Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs have to qualify NATA 2021 or JEE Main 2021.

Established under the Architects Acts, 1972, Council of Architecture (CoA) monitored the institutions for providing recognised architectural qualifications to the candidates.

