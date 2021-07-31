Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared.

Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) has declared the class 10th Result 2021. Students who registered to appear for the exam can check their BOSEM class 10th Result 2021 online on manresults.nic.in soon. More than 44,000 candidates had registered to appear for the board exam this year, but the boards had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

This year Manipur Board has decided to assess the students on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. 30 per cent weightage to Class 9 final results, 50 per cent to class 10 pre boards and the remaining 20 per cent to the internal assessment.

Manipur HSLC Result 2021: How to check

Go to the official result site of the Board- manresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate Examination 2021 A new page opens Enter your details there as asked like Roll Number Click on Submit Your Manipur HSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download it and print a copy of the same for future references.

