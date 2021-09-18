Kerala to reopen schools for Class 1 to 7, 10th and 12th from November 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Kerala schools to reopen from November 1

Kerala government on Saturday decided to reopen schools from November 1. The decision was taken by the state government after a high level Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1 and other classes will begin on November 15, the state government said.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,352 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 143 deaths, taking the total caseload in the state to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439.

The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963.

