Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Kerala Samastha public exam result released, check direct link

Kerala Samastha public exam result released, check direct link

The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- samastha.in. The exam was condcuted on April 3 and 4.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2021 21:16 IST
Kerala Samastha public exam result available at samastha.in
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Kerala Samastha public exam result available at samastha.in

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2021: The Kerala Samastha  Sunni Vidhyabhyasa Board has declared the results for public examination held for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- samastha.in. The exam was condcuted on April 3 and 4. 

The candidates can check the result through the website by entering the log-in credentials. 

How to check Kerala Samastha public exam result

Step 1: Visit the official website- samastha.in 

Step 2: Click on the download 'result link' 

Step 3: Enter the 'log in' credentials 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The candidates who are not satisfied with result can apply for re-evaluation through the website- samastha.in

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X