Kerala Samastha public exam result released, check direct link

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Kerala Samastha public exam result available at samastha.in

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2021: The Kerala Samastha Sunni Vidhyabhyasa Board has declared the results for public examination held for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- samastha.in. The exam was condcuted on April 3 and 4.

The candidates can check the result through the website by entering the log-in credentials.

How to check Kerala Samastha public exam result

Step 1: Visit the official website- samastha.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'result link'

Step 3: Enter the 'log in' credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who are not satisfied with result can apply for re-evaluation through the website- samastha.in.

