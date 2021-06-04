Kendriya Vidyalayas plan to conduct current academic session virtually amid Covid third wave

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The academic session will emphasise on online teaching

The Kendriya Vidyalayas have planned to conduct the current academic session (2021-22) in virtual mode as the physical presence of students seems to be a distant possibility with reports suggesting that in this third wave of coronavirus young population is more vulnerable.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Delhi recently held discussions with teachers and principals on the conduct of classes. The academic session will emphasise on online teaching and also would think of new avenues of teaching-learning and assessment in tune with the directions of New Education Policy (NEP 2020), as discussed in the meeting.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Result Update: High-powered committee formed for marks assessment

Following the path of New Education Policy (NEP 2020), the key focus in this academic session will be - Overall well-being of the students, Pedagogical requirements as per NEP, focus on FLN, Outcome Based Learning, Self - Regulated Learning, Varied forms of Learner Engagement and assessment, Multi - Disciplinary Learning, Innovative online practices, Documentation of efforts by each region.

The KV schools should put special emphasise on students' accessibility to digital devices. "Each school will take up the task on priority to ensure engagement with all categories of students viz., - having independent devices and good internet connectivity, having shared devices and / or limited connectivity, having a non - smart, basic phone, and having no devices at all," as mentioned in the release, accessed by IndiaTV.

The schools are also directed to chalk out specific plans to reach out to students with no devices.

The academic session has also been segregated into various age groups. As per the direction, for ages 5 to 8, the learning shall be flexible, multi-faceted, play-based, activity-based, and inquiry-based. It should consist of alphabets, languages, numbers, counting, colours, shapes, indoor and outdoor play, puzzles and logical thinking, problem-solving, drawing, painting, and other visual art, craft, drama, and puppetry, music, and movement.

For ages 9 to 11, the pedagogy will consist of play-based learning, discovery-based learning, activity-based learning, aspects of more formal but interactive classroom learning.

For ages 12-14, the classroom teaching will follow- pedagogical and curricular style of the preparatory stage, subject teachers will be introduced for learning and discussion of the more abstract concepts across the sciences, mathematics, arts, social sciences, and humanities, experiential learning within each subject, explorations of inter-relations among different subjects.

For ages 15-18, the pedagogy will consist of multidisciplinary study, builiding on the subject-oriented pedagogical and curricular style of the middle stage with greater depth, greater critical thinking, and problem-solving.

The KV schools are also advised to take suggestions from NEP 2020, Sarthaq- Part I and II, Pragyata, Diksha, other important documents available on MoE websites.

READ MORE | Pariksha Par Charcha: CBSE official, ministers' take on Class 12 exam

ALSO READ | CBSE to announce Class 12 results between July end-mid August

Latest Education News