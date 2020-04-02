Karnataka State Board Class 7, 8 students to be promoted to next standard without exams

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Suresh Kumar said on Thursday that the Karnataka State Board examinations for Class 7 and 8 have been canceled. Now, the board has decided to promote all the class 7 and 8 students to next standards i.e, class 8 and 9 respectively. Earlier, the Karnataka government had announced the postponement of annual examinations for classes seventh to ninth till March 31 in the view of coronavirus spread in the state and in India.

The government had announced a holiday for students up to class 6 as part of a precautionary measure to contain the pandemic.

Days before nationwide lockdown, Karnataka government had announced lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week and asked advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week.

Currently, Karnataka has a total of 110 active coronavirus cases and nine people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, three people have also lost their lives after getting infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus.