Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 from July 19: HC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Class 10 exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSLC exam will be held from July 19 to 22

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021: The Karnataka SSLC class 10 exam will be held as scheduled from July 19 to 22, as the High Court dismissed the plea seeking cancellation of the exam. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier announcing the dates for class 10 exam said that multi-choice objective type questions would only be asked.

"This time the SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10. 30 AM to 1. 30 PM," the minister said.

Kumar said the SSLC exams are necessary for students to select their stream. According to him, last year 8. 46 lakh students had appeared for the exam but this year 8,76,581 students will write it. There will be 73,066 exam halls this time, he added.

To protect the sanctity of the exam, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

Regarding masks, he said students will be allowed to wear surgical or good cloth masks as the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 had said that N-95 masks were not necessary. However, all the invigilators will be given N-95 masks.

There will be compulsory health check-up at all the exam centres where students will be sanitised and undergo thermal screening. There will be 12 students in each hall, which means one student in each desk, the minister said.

The candidates can download the admit card through the website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

-With PTI inputs

READ MORE | Will CBSE Class 10, 12 results be announced this week? Here's what top official said

Latest Education News