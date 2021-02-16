Image Source : ANI Karnataka: Schools for classes 6-8 to reopen from February 22

Schools in Karnataka to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 22, announced Education Minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar also said, "for schools in Bengaluru district and Kerala border areas, classes for class 8 only will be allowed."

Meanwhile, those students who are coming from Kerala will have to produce COVID negative certificate to attend classes. With the easing of Covid-induced restrictions on declining positive cases across Karnataka, regular classes for students of standard 9 had begun from February 1.

As schools and colleges remained shut since March 25, 2020, to contain the pandemic, their students were attending classes online, since July.

The education department is yet to decide on starting classes for students of first-to-fifth standards in primary schools across the southern state.

The education department has also directed all schools to sanitise classes and maintain hygiene on the premises to prevent the virus spread.

