Karnataka PUC II exam schedule released, check datesheet

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has announced the schedule for the Pre-University Course (PUC)-II examinations. The dates for both theory and practical exams have been released.

According to the schedule, the theory exams will be held from May 24 to June 16, while practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021. Meanwhile, the SSLC exams will be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier mentioned that students of classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and continuous evaluation programmes. Students should not be asked to attend exams physically, the minister added.

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: Check timetable

May 24: History

May 25: Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

May 26: Geography

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic

May 29: Kannada

May 31: Accountancy, Maths, Education

June 1: IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science

June 3: Biology, Electronics

June 4: Economics

June 5: Home Science

June 7: Business Studies, Physics

June 8: Geology

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12: Statistics

June 14: Optional Kannada

June 15: Hindi

June 16: English.

The candidates can check the exam details through the website- pue.kar.nic.in.

