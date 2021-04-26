Karnataka PUC II exam schedule released, check datesheet

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has announced the schedule for the Pre-University Course (PUC)-II examinations. The dates for both theory and practical exams have been released.
According to the schedule, the theory exams will be held from May 24 to June 16, while practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021. Meanwhile, the SSLC exams will be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021.
State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier mentioned that students of classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and continuous evaluation programmes. Students should not be asked to attend exams physically, the minister added.
Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: Check timetable
May 24: History
May 25: Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
May 26: Geography
May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28: Logic
May 29: Kannada
May 31: Accountancy, Maths, Education
June 1: IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
June 2: Political Science, Computer Science
June 3: Biology, Electronics
June 4: Economics
June 5: Home Science
June 7: Business Studies, Physics
June 8: Geology
June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
June 10: Sociology, Chemistry
June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12: Statistics
June 14: Optional Kannada
June 15: Hindi
June 16: English.
The candidates can check the exam details through the website- pue.kar.nic.in.
