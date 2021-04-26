Monday, April 26, 2021
     
Karnataka PUC II exam schedule released, check datesheet

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2021 10:44 IST
Karnataka PUC II exam 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Check Karnataka PUC II exam datesheets 

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has announced the schedule for the Pre-University Course (PUC)-II examinations. The dates for both theory and practical exams have been released. 

According to the schedule, the theory exams will be held from May 24 to June 16, while practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021. Meanwhile, the SSLC exams will be held from  June 21 to July 5, 2021.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier mentioned that students of classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and continuous evaluation programmes. Students should not be asked to attend exams physically, the minister added. 

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: Check timetable 

May 24: History 

May 25: Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music 

May 26: Geography 

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic 

May 29: Kannada 

May 31: Accountancy, Maths, Education 

June 1: IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness 

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science 

June 3: Biology, Electronics 

June 4: Economics 

June 5: Home Science 

June 7: Business Studies, Physics 

June 8: Geology 

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French 

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry 

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit 

June 12: Statistics 

June 14: Optional Kannada 

June 15: Hindi 

June 16: English. 

The candidates can check the exam details through the website- pue.kar.nic.in

