'Among the best': Lionel Messi sings Lamine Yamal's praises ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026; one-time champions Spain will be taking on defending champions Argentina. The two sides will meet at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on July 20th, and it could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the clash.

Ahead of the game, one major story has revolved around the battle of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. The 39-year-old will be taking on Barcelona’s current superstars in one of the most looked-forward-to battles in the tournament.

Speaking of the same, Lionel Messi came forward and talked about the future of Lamine Yamal and how he is among the best players in the world at the moment. He also talked about how Barcelona’s future is in safe hands with Yamal in the side.

“Lamine is a great player, and I follow him a lot because he plays for a club I LOVE. I always wish him all the best — no doubts that he’s among the best in the world. We [at Barça] are very lucky to have Lamine Yamal. I say this because what’s good for him is also good for our Barcelona,” Messi said ahead of the game.

Lionel Scaloni speaks ahead of the World Cup final

Ahead of the game, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni took centre stage and talked about how the defending champions will look to put in their best effort and will need to bring out the best version of themselves if they are looking to beat Spain in the summit clash.

"We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyze the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we're doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We're a team that's already well-known by our rivals, and that's why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We'll try to win the final," Scaloni said in the pre-game press conference.

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