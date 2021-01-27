JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 exam admit card released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2021: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has released the JNVST 2021 admit card for the class 9 entrance exam. Candidates who have registered for the JNVST class 9 exam can download their admit card online at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2021 for Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on February 24.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website -navodaya.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads: “Please Click Here for downloading the admit card for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test – 2021”

3. Key in your username and password and the Captcha information to login

4. Your JNVST Class 9 admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2021

