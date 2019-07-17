When the tough gets going: JNU security guard cracks varsity entrance exam

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Rajmal Meena first stepped into New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a security guard in 2014. Cut to 2019, he will now be a student at the same campus -- of BA (Hons) Russian. The 34-year-old Rajasthan man cracked the JNU entrance examination last week -- also becoming the first member of his family to complete his education.

Rajmal gave the entire credit to his teachers and students for encouraging him and helping him through his preparation. He attended a government school in his village Bhajera. But, as the college was very far from his place, he had to discontinue his education.

Last year, he graduated in Political Science, History and Hindi through correspondence from the Rajasthan University. Rajmal Meena is married and has three daughters and he lives in a one-room-set in Delhi's Munirka.

He told reporters he keeps a track of the latest news and current affairs through apps on his mobile phone. He said that he opted for a foreign language because he wanted to travel the world.

When asked about his plans for the future, he said he would prepare for the civil services examination. Rajmal Meena has requested for a night shift at the university, as he is the sole breadwinner for his family. And the department is all ready to help.

Naveen Yadav, the chief security officer at the university, said, "We are proud of him. But working night shifts with a regular college is not possible. We will, however, do whatever we can to help him."

