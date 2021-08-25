JEECUP 2021 admit card released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP will be held from August 29 to September 3

JEECUP 2021 admit card: UP Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad (Joint Entrance Council) has released the JEEPCUP Admit Card 2021. The candidates can download the admit card from the council's official website jeecup.nic.in or from another government site digilocker.gov.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself.

JEECUP will be held from August 29 to September 3.

JEECUP 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in Click on download 'admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- application number and password JEECUP hall ticket will appear on screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Candidates need to check the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy from the originally filled online application form data, then communicate to UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) Council. The aspirants will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

JEECUP 2021: Seat allocation

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

For details on JEECUP exam, please visit the website- jeecup.nic.in.

