JEE Main, NEET exam 2020: Sonia Gandhi's video message to Centre, students

Image Source : CONGRESS TWITTER @INCINDIA Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi message to Centre on holding key competitive exams.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in a video message posted on Congress official Twitter handle has appealed to the Centre to listen to the students' concern on holding key competitive examination like JEE, NEET. In the video message, Sonia Gandhi said, "students are our future, we depend on them to build a better India, therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding their future it is important that it is taken with their concurrence."

"My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be held and where, is the most important issue not only for you but your family too," Sonia Gandhi said in the video message, in an attempt to reach to Centre and students' on the matter.

"I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and act upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government. Thank you. Jai Hind," Sonia Gandhi mentioned.

Students are our future, we depend on them to build a better India, therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding their future it is important that it is taken with their concurrence.: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi #SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/Jf18cmykbd — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020

Rahul Gandhi had also shared a video statement over the issue and said that safety should not be compromised. "NEET-JEE aspirants' safety should not compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus," Rahul tweeted, along with a video of his message to the student community as well as the government.

"You are the future of this country. You are the students and you are going to take this country to new heights..." the Congress MP said, targeting the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Exams must for promoting final year students, UGC free to extend deadline: Supreme Court

ALSO READ | JEE, NEET Divide: Postpone exams, review plea filed in Supreme Court | LIVE

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage