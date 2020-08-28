UGC verdict LIVE: Will final year exams be held in September? SC to pronounce decision at 10.30 am today

Image Source : INDIA TV UGC verdict LIVE: Will final year exams be held in September? SC to pronounce final decision at 10.30 am today

The wait for lakhs of final year students will come to an end today when the Supreme Court announces its verdict on the pleas challenging the decision of UGC asking universities and colleges to conduct exams by September 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, which had reserved its verdict on August 18, will pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am today. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who has been at the helm of affairs presenting the students' case before the apex court, hoped for a decision in the larger interest of students. Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the chief of the India Wide Parents' Association, said she was expecting the order in the favour of students. "We hope SC will pass an order in the larger interest of the students. But they have already clarified about the state autonomy in the last hearing," she told India TV.

08:20 AM: The court had said that another issue is whether the commission can override state authorities and ask the universities to hold examinations on given dates.

08:19 AM: The Supreme Court had observed that the issue is if the state disaster management authority has decided that the situation is not conducive for holding exams, can they overrule the UGC.

08:18 AM: The UGC had also told the top court that the directive is for the "benefit of students" as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses and state authorities cannot override the UGC's guideline.

Earlier, the UGC had told the top court that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is "not a diktat" but states cannot take a decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its final verdict on pleas challenging the UGC guidelines and its decision to hold final year exams in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court is scheduled to make the judgment at 10:30 AM.

