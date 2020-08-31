Image Source : INDIA TV NEET, JEE 2020: Railways to run special suburban trains for students in Mumbai on exam days

NEET, JEE Exams 2020: The Indian Railways will allow the candidates appearing for NEET and JEE exams to travel by special suburban services along with their guardians in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

“Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.

"General passengers are requested not to commute,” Goyal said in a tweet.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)–Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

These exams were deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

