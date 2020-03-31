Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2020 postponed till last week of May, admit card after April 15

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main examination 2020 which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2020 for various courses in engineering amid coronavirus outbreak.

NTA on Tuesday released an official notification regarding the postponement of the JEE Mains 2020 exam. According to the official notification, the JEE Mains exam has now been proposed to be conducted in the last week of May 2020. The admit card for the JEE Mains 2020 will be released after April 15, 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Official notification on exam postponement

Earlier today, NTA extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2020 exam postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALSO READ | JNU extends deadline for entrance exam amid COVID-19 outbreak