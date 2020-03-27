NEET UG 2020 exam postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2020 examination postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEET 2020 postponed: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate (UG) examination 2020 that was scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020, has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

"The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak", officials said.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) took the decision in view of the three-week lockdown as well as pending board exams for a few subjects, a senior official told PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)