ICAI CA May 2020 exams postponed amid coronavirus lockdown: Check new dates, schedule

ICAI CA May 2020 exams postponed: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountancy exams scheduled to be held in May. CA exams will now be held in June-July. The decision was made in view of the ongoing crisis due to coronavirus outbreak in India which has also forced a lockdown across India.

CA May 2020 exams postponed: Official notification

"In view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of the students, the Chartered accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from June 19 to July 4," ICAI said in a notification today.

"Foundation course exam is to be held along with Final Group II examinations on 27, 29 June and 1, 3 July and the post qualification course examination-INTT-AT is to be held along with Final Group II exam on 27, 29 June, whereas ITL and WTO exam is to be held along with 4 papers, group 1 of intermediate (IPC)/ intermediate exam," the notification released by ICAI reads.