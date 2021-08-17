Jadavpur University Admission 2021: Application process starts for 5 year Engineering courses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jadavpur University admission 2021 application process begins.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata application process for admission to 5-year Engineering courses (evening programme) has been started for the session 2021-2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering. Candidates must note that the last date to fill the application form and submit is August 25 at 12 am.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Jadavpur University--jeedec.formflix.com. The admit card will be issued on August 30 and the tentative date of examination for JEEDEC 2021 is September 5.

Jadavpur University Admission 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at-- jeedec.formflix.com On the homepage click on the apply online tab A new tab will be opened on your computer screen Fill the application form Upload all the needed documents.

JEEDEC 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying to take admission in the above-mentioned courses must have passed a diploma from the recognised University / Government or Statutory Body in the same branch with 60 per cent marks or equivalent for General candidates and 45 per cent for SC/ST candidates OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD candidates.

