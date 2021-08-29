IIT Gandhinagar 10th convocation 2021: Varsity holds digital ceremony, 70% students get placed

Follow us on Image Source : IIT GANDHINAGAR IIT Gandhinagar conducted convocation digitally for 548 students.

IIT Gandhinagar Convocation 2021: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) conducted its 10th convocation today (August 30) for 548 students through a virtual ceremony on Sunday. The entire convocation was streamed online on IITGN’s YouTube, Facebook pages. Out of the total number of BTech students who had sought placements this year, 73 per cent have been recruited in various sectors.

This year, 156 companies from various fields participated in the IIT Gandhinagar campus recruitment drive such as agrochemical, analytics, automobile, BFSI/FinTech, consulting, EdTech, engineering and technology, financial services, FMCG, healthcare, infrastructure, IT, manufacturing, media, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, research and innovation, telecommunication, etc.

According to IIT Gandhinagar, the number of companies/organisations interested in recruiting students increased by over 20 per cent this year. Tata Consultancy Services and Testbook recruited the highest number of students this year, 10 and 11, respectively from IIT Gandhi Nagar. D E Shaw India Pvt Ltd offered the maximum package for BTech and Enphase Solar Energy Pvt Ltd offered the maximum package for MTech.

IIT Gandhinagar Convocation 2021: Details



The Institute awarded digital degrees to 175 BTech students, 5 Dual Major BTech students, 1 BTech-MTech Dual Degree student, 155 MTech students, 95 MSc students, 30 MA students, 86 Ph.D. students, and 1 PGDIIT student.

This year, 52 students received 58 medals; 42 gold medals, and 16 silver medals for excellence in various categories such as academics, outstanding research, innovation, leadership, social service, sports, arts and culture, and so on.



The was also the first batch to graduate from IIT Gandhinagar's in Dual Major BTech programme. The Dual Major BTech programme provides the students the facility to get their BTech degree in two different disciplines with only one additional year.

Congratulating and wishing the best to all the degree recipients and medal winners, IIT Gandhinagar director, Prof Sudhir K Jain lauded the student community’s exceptional maturity, teamwork, and leadership skills in helping to manage the campus during the pandemic. He, in his speech, stated, “Life will not always be easy and will require making difficult choices from time to time … I wish you all the wisdom and the courage to take decisions and bear their consequences.”



