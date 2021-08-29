TS EAMCET Admission 2021: Counselling starts from Monday | Key guidelines to follow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Check important details to be followed by candidates before the TS EAMCET counselling session 2021.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHSE) is going to commence the counselling process for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) admission 2021 from Monday (August 30). The TS EAMCET counselling 2021 will be done in online mode on the basis of the candidates' ranks obtained in the exams held earlier this month. Candidates will be needed to present all the official documents supporting the information filled by them in the application form.

Candidates who are qualified for the TS EAMCET Counselling process 2021 will be needed to register themselves on the official portal to participate.

Counselling registration will be conducted in online mode, but the document verification will be done offline. Candidates will have to book slots for certification verification by visiting helpline centers. Candidates will also have to make the registration fee payment prior to the counselling session.

“The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET-2021 would be released in the information booklet for counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education and the same information would also be released on Website-- tsche.ac.in,” candidates have been informed.

All candidates are advised to follow the TS EAMCET counselling 2021 guidelines mentioned below:

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Important Documents

Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/12

Personal Email Id

Personal Mobile Number

Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent

Date of Birth

Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only)

PH, NCC, Sports, EWS etc.

Income below 1 Lakh or 1 lakh and above-Below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above (Rupees)

Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years).

About TS EAMCET

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET is a common entrance test conducted by JNT University, Hyderabad for admission to B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Tech.(Ag. Engineering) / B.Tech.(Dairy Technology) / B.Tech. (BioTechnology) / B.Tech.(FT) / B.Pharm. (MPC) / Pharm-D (MPC), B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture / B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture / B.Sc. (Forestry) / B.V.Sc. & AH / B.F.Sc. / B.Tech. (FT), B.Pharm. / B.Tech. (Bio-Technology) (Bi.P.C.) and Pharm-D (Bi.P.C).

