Image Source : IIT BHUBANESWAR IIT-Bhubaneswar to hold final semester exams online for graduating students

The IIT-Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct final semester examinations for outgoing students in the online mode to facilitate their timely graduation, a statement issued by the institute has said. The decision in this regard was taken by the IIT-Bhubaneswar's Senate "to uphold the rules of the institute and ensure graduation of students without compromising on the standards of evaluation", PTI reported quoting the statement.

IIT Bhubaneswar students have two options

Students can choose from two examination schedules, one starting from June 24 and another from the end of July or the first week of August, as per their convenience, it said. If the situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak improves, students may also come to the IIT Bhubaneswar campus

and take the examinations, the statement added.

"We are confident that the students of IIT Bhubaneswar will take this challenge to graduate themselves with full honours and evaluation standards," a statement issued by Dean Academic affairs said.

PTI

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage