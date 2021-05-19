ICSI CSEET result 2021 to be announced tomorrow

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CSEET result available at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 20. The result will be announed at 3 pm, the candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu.

The CSEET was earlier held on May 8, and re-exam on May 10 for candidates who were not able to appear in the exam in previous slot due to technical snag.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

ICSI in its statement mentioned, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: http://www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

The candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each of the four papers separately and at least 50 per cent in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

