ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Candidates can avail opt out facility, check details

CS June exam will be held from August 10 to 20

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Candidates appearing for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS June exam 2021 can now avail the opt-out facility. Candidates can apply through the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu.

The notice regarding the opt-out facility is available at the official website- icsi.edu. The opt-out facility will be available for candidates from August 1 to 20, while students who want to avail the opt-out facility link from August 21 to September 4 have to submit the COVID-19 positive report during the period from July 20 to August 20.

The ICSI in its statement informed that the decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic situations. Students who are not willing to appear in the June session of the examination can opt out of it, and can appear in the December session of the examination with the same exam fee.

The CS June exam which was earlier postponed will now be held from August 10 to 20. The CS Foundation programme will be held on August 13 and 14, while the Executive and Professional programmes will be conducted from August 10 to August 20.

The CS exam is scheduled to be conducted in both the shifts- morning and afternoon. The professional and executive programmes will he held from 10 am to 1 pm. The detail exam schedule is available on the website- icsi.edu.

