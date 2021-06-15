Andhra Pradesh makes 'English Medium' mandatory for all degree colleges to enhance job skills

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE English medium introduced in AP degree colleges

In a big push to enhance job skills, the Andhra Pradesh governmnet on Tuesday announced 'English Medium' as compulsory across all the government, private-aided and unaided degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2021-22. The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) in the official release stated that the government beliefs the need for the introduction of the English medium education at the under graduate (UG) levels keeping in mind the career prospects of the students.

According to the Higher Education Department, of over 2.62 lakh students who took admission into degree colleges during the academic session 2020-21, only 65,981 students were from the Telugu medium background.

The 65,891 students who who have taken admission in various undergraduate courses under BA, B.Sc, B.Com will surely be benefiited by the decision, the release mentioned. The department is also planning to introduce spoken English courses at levels 1, 2, and 3.

The Department of Higher Education has also introduced various life skill courses on personality development, leadership, human values, and Professional Ethics. The students need to choose one life skill course in the first two semesters, and another two in the third semester. The curriculum will also consist a mandatory internship for 10 months.

Earlier, the state government decided to introduce English medium from classes 1 to 8 in all government-run schools. Introducing English as medium of instruction is part of the sweeping reforms the state government is planning to introduce in the education sector.

