ICMR JRF exam 2021 date released, check schedule

Image Source : PTI/ FILE JRF exam will be conducted on September 12

ICMR JRF exam 2021: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the date for Junior Research Fellowship exam 2021. As per the schedule, the JRF exam will be conducted on September 12 in a single session from 3 to 4:30 pm.

"Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India”," the official notification mentioned.

The online application process is likely to open from July 1. Interested candidates can apply through the websites- icmr.nic.in, pgimer.edu.in. The official notification is likely to be released in the last week of June.

