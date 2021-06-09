CA July Exams 2021 may postpone, ICAI President shares important message for students

Image Source : PTI/ FILE CA exam is scheduled to be held from July 5

ICAI CA July Exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may postpone the CA July exam further if the COVID-19 pandemic situation doesnot favour to conduct the exam. In a video shared by the institute in the official twitter handle, ICAI President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria has assured students that the CA exam will be held in July following the all mandatory Covid-19 guidelines, but if the pandemic situation doesnot improve, the exam may be postponed further.

The exam committee is monitoring the situation and will take necessary decisions in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, the students and parents are worried about the conduct of CA exam, and are in demand to cancel the exam. The India Wide Parents' Association (IWPA) wrote to the Union Ministry of Finance and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to voice similar concerns put forth by CA students.

"There are many students with elderly people in their families who are most prone to Covid. They are very afraid about the fact that they will have to take the exams with so many students and that too for a span of 18 days," the letter mentioned.

The CA Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course examinations is scheduled to commence from July 5, after being postponed from its earlier schedule in May. The final exam was earlier scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22. The detail schedule for July exam is yet to be announced.

