CA July exams 2021: ICAI shares exam centre guidelines for candidates

ICAI CA July exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has shared important guidelines for candidates who will appear in the CA July exam. According to ICAI, the exam centre guidelines will be same as announced earlier in October for November/ January CA exams.

"Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it is hereby informed that the Guidelines for Examination Centres, Examination Functionaries and Candidates for July 2021 CA Examination shall be the same as was announced vide Announcement dated 8th October, 2020 for November 2020 / January 2021 CA Examinations," the ICAI notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, ICAI President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria has apprehended that the exam may be postponed further if the pandemic situation doesnot improve. The exam committee is monitoring the situation and will take necessary decisions in this regard, he added.

The CA Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course examinations is scheduled to commence from July 5, after being postponed from its earlier schedule in May. The final exam was earlier scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22. The detail schedule for July exam is yet to be announced.

