ICAI reopens CA inter, final exams application process

ICAI CA inter, final exams application process: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online application process for the CA intermediate, final May session examination. The application window will remain open till May 6. Students can apply online through the website- icai.org with a late fee of Rs 600.

The application process is open for CA final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post qualification course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

ICAI had earlier postponed the CA final and intermediate examinations. The final exam was scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22.

“Situation of the pandemic will be reviewed (Covid cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates to be intimated to the students. While doing to a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examination," ICAI in its statement mentioned.

The new exam dates will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- icai.org for more information.

