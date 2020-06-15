ICAI gives 'OPT-OUT' option to CA students for July 2020 exams. Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI gives 'OPT-OUT' option to CA students for exams. Check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has offered an 'opt-out' option to students for the July 2020 CA exams. The CA body said that it received mixed opinions on holding of CA exams. "ICAI is committed to serve even if one student wishes to appear in examination scheduled from July 29, 2020, still considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of mitigating the anxiety and hardships of students, it has been decided to provide an OPT-OUT option to students," it said in an official notification today. The ICAI also explained the process for availing the OPT-OUT facility.

ICAI official notification on OPT-OUT option for CA students:

"The students, who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 examination cycle, shall be allowed to opt-out and carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November, 2020 examination cycle," ICAI said in the notification.

"In this case, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled / not counted. The student will be required to apply afresh for November 2020 Examination cycle at the relevant time. His / Her Examination fees will be adjusted and differential fees, if any, will only be charged (In case he/she has filled the form for May 2020 exams for one group only and in November 2020 exams cycle, he/she opts to appear in both groups, then, he/she will be required to pay the differential fees)," it said.

"Furthermore, for students seeking change of examination centre for the exams commencing from 29th July, 2020, the online facility for seeking change of examination centre (for the students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) will be available at icaiexam.icai.org from 17th June 2020 (Wednesday) 11 AM Onwards to 20th June 2020 (Saturday) 11.59 PM."

Procedure for availing OPT–OUT facility

Step 1: Submit a declaration online available at icaiexam.icai.org from 17th June 2020 (Wednesday) 11 AM Onwards to 20th June 2020 (Saturday) 11.59 PM.

Step 2: On submitting the declaration, candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be shifted to next Examination Cycle.

Kindly note that once option for “Opt out” is taken, it will be treated as final. No request for its change will be entertained under any circumstances.

