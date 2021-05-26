Image Source : PTI/FILE ICAI CA IPCC, Final Exams to begin from July 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course examinations July 5 onward. The detail exam schedule is yet to be announced.

"In continuation to the announcement dated April 27th, 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) under old and new scheme, Final under old and new scheme, and Post Qualification course, viz Insurance and Risk Management (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from May, 5th July, 2021, across the globe. The detailed schedule/notifications for the said examinations will be announced shortly," the ICAI said in a statement today.

ICAI had earlier postponed the CA final and intermediate examinations. The final exam was scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22.

