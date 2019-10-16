GSSSB Clerk Exam 2019: Non-secretariat staff exam to be conducted as per old schedule

GSSSB Clerk Exam 2019: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) clerk exam for Non-Secretariat Service Clerk and Office Assistant Posts which was earlier cancelled by the Gujarat government, has been revised and to be conducted according to the old schedule

The government announced that it was cancelling the exam which was scheduled to be held on October 20.

The exam was advertised in October last year was cancelled by Gujarat government due to changes in the eligibility criteria, including in educational qualification which requires a candidate to possess a bachelor's degree instead of previous HSC criterion, rendering lakhs of aspirants ineligible.

