Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Direct link to check merit list

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019: Indian Navy has declared the SSR, AA 2019 Batch results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared the Indian Navy SSR, AA exam 2019 can check their results and merit list at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Apply Online" tab

3. Enter your e-mail id and password to login

4. Click on "view link against 02/2020"

5. Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print out for future reference

The application view starts by showing the various events and has them colour-coded. Receipt of an online application and shortlisting of written exam are in green colour. Then allotment of PFT centre/services selection board (SSB) centre is likely to be in red. Other two events namely services selection board (SSB/ PFT/medical result, and merit list appointment result are in blue, meaning that they are pending.

Further down on this page, candidates will see written exam status, whether they are shortlisted for PFT or not, cut off score for their state, minimum passing marks in the exam, and the marks obtained by them.

How to download Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List?

1. Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on the "ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" and " SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" link

3. The Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List will be displayed on your screen

4. Check and download the list for future reference

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List | DIRECT LINK To Download

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Another delay. Railways not releasing NTPC admit card, exam date this month; Here's why

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2019: Over 80 vacancies up for grabs; Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply