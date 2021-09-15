Government open for discussion on NEP: Karnataka CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is open for discussion NEP, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

Amid opposition to the implementation of the new National Education Policy in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is open for discussion on it, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

"Government is open to discuss the NEP. There is good intention behind NEP, it is aimed at providing education that is in accordance with today's needs for the good future of our youths. There are several revolutionary changes in it, we will make students understand about it," Bommai said in response to a question about lathi-charge on students protesting against NEP.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there have been several discussions about NEP, even at the University level. "Regarding primary and secondary education, we will have a committee regarding how to implement it (NEP) there. We have not yet taken any decision on it. We are ready to discuss all this. There is no need for anyone to worry," he added.

Police yesterday resorted to 'mild' lathi-charge on students, protesting against the NEP, who had gathered here, under the banner of Campus Front of India, as they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha, where the legislative session is on, and caused inconvenience to the public.

Some student organisations and opposition Congress have opposed the implementation of NEP in the state. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah had recently urged the state government to withdraw its decision to implement the NEP.

