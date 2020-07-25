Image Source : PTI Goa schools, educational institutes to stay closed till July 31

Schools and other educational institutes in Goa will remain closed till July 31, even as the state Education Department advised school teachers to focus on online education and act as mentors of their students. A circular sent to all schools by Director of Education Santosh Amonkar also said that in case students do not have smartphones, teachers should mentor students via phone conversations.

"Teachers should act as mentors to a child. It is expected that teachers shall remain in contact with a child on phone to know their difficulties or in case the students do not have android devices," the circular issued by the state Education Department head said.

"The work shall be allotted by head of institutions in consultation with other stakeholders such as parent teachers association, school management committee and educated youths in the vicinity," Amonkar also said in his circular.

The circular also advised heads of educational institutions to explore possibilities of setting up online admission processes to ensure students do not have to visit schools.

"All the heads of Higher Secondary Schools under the jurisdiction of this Directorate are hereby informed to explore the possibility of online admission process as far as possible to avoid the students visiting the schools," Amonkar said.

"Wherever possible, alternate arrangements as usual may be made following all guidelines issued in view of Covid-19 pandemic," he also said.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage