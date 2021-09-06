DU to resume offline classes for final year UG, PG students in phases: Important guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DU will resume the offline classes for both UG and PG classes will be resumed for practical classes.

Delhi University has decided to reopen offline classes for final year UG and PG students in a phased manner. The varsity has decided to allow conducting offline classes for the practical classes of all final year students in both UG and PG courses with a maximum of 50 per cent working capacity. However, the theory classes shall continue to be conducted through online mode.

The University of Delhi on Monday (September 6) released an official notification regarding the same and issued guidelines to conduct the offline classes. The varsity instructed all the colleges to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi University: Offline classes reopening guidelines

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges/universities must get both doses of Covid-19 vaccination a the earliest.

All the students to enter the college/University premise must get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

All theory classes for both PG/UG courses will be conducted in online mode until further notification by the varsity.

Libraries will be allowed to be opened from September 6. If there is a lack of proper seating, the libraries will remain open for issuing books to students.

The UG and PG students will be allowed to attend offline classes for laboratory/practical classes from September 15 with a maximum of 50 per cent of working capacity.

Attendance of students will not be compulsory as the students are given the choice to opt for either offline or online classes according to their preference.

READ| Jadavpur University teachers' body urges Bengal government to vaccinate students, reopen varsity

ALSO READ| Delhi University to get new Vice-Chancellor soon

Latest Education News